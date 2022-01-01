Grits in Gaithersburg
Gaithersburg restaurants that serve grits
Fry Guy Southern Homestyle Cuisine
7601 Airpark rd. Unit B, Gaithersburg
|Cheese Grits
|$2.99
|Shrimp & Cheese Grits
|$9.25
|Cheese Grits
|$3.50
Cheese Grits
Paladar Latin Kitchen
203 Crown Park Ave., Gaithersburg
|Adobo Shrimp & Grits (DN)
|$21.50
WIld gulf shrimp, chorizo sausage, adobo cream sauce, sofrito vegetables, served with grilled cuban bread
|Corn Grits (DSD)
|$5.00
Barking Mad Cafe
239 Spectrum Ave, Gaithersburg
|The Geechie Boy Stone-Ground Grits with Pork Belly
|$14.75
Cheesy grits, pork belly, two eggs, guacamole, and micro cilantro
|Shrimp + Grits
|$21.95
cheesy grits topped with 4 jumbo shrimp, ranchero sauce, two poached eggs and micro cilantro.