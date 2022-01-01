Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Masala dosa in Gaithersburg

Gaithersburg restaurants
Toast

Gaithersburg restaurants that serve masala dosa

Item pic

 

Dosa & Chaat

70 Market Street, Gaithersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Onion Masala Dosa$12.00
Masala Dosa (v/gf)$12.00
Masala potatoes
More about Dosa & Chaat
CHENNAI HOPPERS image

 

CHENNAI HOPPERS

136 PARAMOUNT PARK DRIVE, GAITHERSBURG

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Masala Dosa$12.95
(Vegan) Crispy rice crepe stuffed with south Indian potato masala, served with chutneys & sambhar.
Mysore Masala Dosa$12.95
(Vegan; contains nuts) Crispy rice crepe topped with Mysore chili paste, served with chutneys & sambhar.
More about CHENNAI HOPPERS

