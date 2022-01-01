Masala dosa in Gaithersburg
Gaithersburg restaurants that serve masala dosa
Dosa & Chaat
70 Market Street, Gaithersburg
|Onion Masala Dosa
|$12.00
|Masala Dosa (v/gf)
|$12.00
Masala potatoes
CHENNAI HOPPERS
136 PARAMOUNT PARK DRIVE, GAITHERSBURG
|Masala Dosa
|$12.95
(Vegan) Crispy rice crepe stuffed with south Indian potato masala, served with chutneys & sambhar.
|Mysore Masala Dosa
|$12.95
(Vegan; contains nuts) Crispy rice crepe topped with Mysore chili paste, served with chutneys & sambhar.