Muffins in Gaithersburg
Gaithersburg restaurants that serve muffins
More about Charley Prime Foods - Rio Lakefront
Charley Prime Foods - Rio Lakefront
9811 Washingtonian Blvd., Gaithersburg
|English Muffin (2)
|$5.00
More about Neal's Bagels - 113 Commerce Square Place
Neal's Bagels - 113 Commerce Square Place
113 Commerce Square Place, Gaithersburg
|Blueberry Muffin
|$3.25
This classic yogurt muffin is bursting with fresh blueberries. Always a crowd pleaser!
|Cranberry Orange Muffin
|$3.25
This sweet zesty orange yogurt muffin is bursting with juicy cranberries!
|Chocolate Chocolate Chip Muffin
|$3.25
A chocolate lover's dream! A moist rich chocolate muffin packed with tons of chocolate chips!