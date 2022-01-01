Pudding in Gaithersburg
Gaithersburg restaurants that serve pudding
Fry Guy Southern Homestyle Cuisine
7601 Airpark rd. Unit B, Gaithersburg
|Banana Pudding
|$3.79
Homemade Banana Pudding
SMOOTHIES • CAKES
Berries & Bowls
120 Market St, Gaithersburg
|CHIA PUDDING
organic coconut milk and chia seeds blended to create a delicious pudding snack - choose your flavor and then choose 2 fruit toppings and a drizzle!
Paladar Latin Kitchen
203 Crown Park Ave., Gaithersburg
|Rum Butterscotch Bread Pudding
|$8.00
Spiced almonds, butterscotch rum syrup, golden raisins, vanilla ice cream
BoBaPop Tea Bar - Kentlands
312 Main St, Gaithersburg
|3Q Milk Tea (Boba, Egg Pudding, Herbal)
|$6.50
Our famous BoBaPOP Milk Tea with 3 toppings: black pearls (boba), egg pudding, and herbal pudding (grass jelly). Lactose-free by default. Oat milk option available under request & substitution
|Yin N Yang (Milk & Herbal Pudding)
|$6.00
Our famous BoBaPOP Milk Tea with 2 toppings: milk pudding and herbal pudding (aka grass jelly). Lactose-free by default. Oat milk option available under request & substitution