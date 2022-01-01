Quesadillas in Gaithersburg
Gaithersburg restaurants that serve quesadillas
Ixtapalapa Taqueria New
411 N Frederick Ave, Gaithersburg
|Quesadilla
|$5.49
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gentleman Jim's
18257 Flower Hill Way, Gaithersburg
|SW QUESADILLA
|$12.00
Paladar Latin Kitchen
203 Crown Park Ave., Gaithersburg
|Kid's Cheese Quesadilla
|$8.00
Two cheese quesadillas with your choice of drink and 2 sides
|Kid's Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.00
Two chicken and cheese quesadillas with your choice of drink and two sides
FRENCH FRIES
La Casita Pupuseria & Cocina C.A.
2 E Diamond Ave, Gaithersburg
|Quesadilla De Paz Personal
|$4.39
|Quesadilla
|$8.99
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Barking Mad Cafe
239 Spectrum Ave, Gaithersburg
|Kids Quesadillas
|$10.00
Served with fries
|Quesadillas
|$12.00
Choice of cheese, chicken or steak.