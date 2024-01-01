Rice bowls in Gaithersburg
Gaithersburg restaurants that serve rice bowls
More about Don Pollo (Gaithersburg)
Don Pollo (Gaithersburg)
9083 Gaither Road, Gaithersburg
|Chicken Rice Bowl
|$12.95
Grilled chicken served atop rice & beans with avocado, corn pico and signature sauce.
|Veggie Rice Bowl
|$11.95
Avocado, pepper & onion rajas, corn pico and signature sauce served atop a bed of rice & beans.
|Steak Rice Bowl
|$14.95
Grilled steak served atop rice & beans with pepper & onion rajas, avocado, pico de gallo, crema, guajillo salsa and topped with cheese.