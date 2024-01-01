Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice bowls in Gaithersburg

Go
Gaithersburg restaurants
Toast

Gaithersburg restaurants that serve rice bowls

Item pic

 

Don Pollo (Gaithersburg)

9083 Gaither Road, Gaithersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Rice Bowl$12.95
Grilled chicken served atop rice & beans with avocado, corn pico and signature sauce.
Veggie Rice Bowl$11.95
Avocado, pepper & onion rajas, corn pico and signature sauce served atop a bed of rice & beans.
Steak Rice Bowl$14.95
Grilled steak served atop rice & beans with pepper & onion rajas, avocado, pico de gallo, crema, guajillo salsa and topped with cheese.
More about Don Pollo (Gaithersburg)
Item pic

 

Ranken Noodle House - Kentlands Square

133 Commerce Square Pl, Gaithersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken rice bowl/親子丼$14.99
Chicken, onion, egg slow cooked in home made donburi sauce, put on the top of premium white rice.
More about Ranken Noodle House - Kentlands Square

Browse other tasty dishes in Gaithersburg

Steak Fajitas

Tiramisu

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chicken Biryani

Calamari

Dosa

Carne Asada

Chutney

Map

More near Gaithersburg to explore

Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (173 restaurants)

Rockville

Avg 4.4 (85 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Potomac

Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)

Olney

Avg 4.9 (11 restaurants)

Damascus

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Derwood

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (957 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (509 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (102 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (591 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (396 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (141 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (507 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston