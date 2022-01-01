Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Roti in Gaithersburg

Go
Gaithersburg restaurants
Gaithersburg restaurants that serve roti

CHENNAI HOPPERS image

 

CHENNAI HOPPERS

136 PARAMOUNT PARK DRIVE, GAITHERSBURG

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Roti$3.00
Flat bread made from stone ground wholemeal flour.
More about CHENNAI HOPPERS
Island Pride Oasis image

GRILL

Island Pride Oasis

617 South Frederick Ave, Gaithersburg

Avg 4.4 (936 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Roti$15.00
More about Island Pride Oasis

