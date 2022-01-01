Salmon in Gaithersburg
Gaithersburg restaurants that serve salmon
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gentleman Jim's
18257 Flower Hill Way, Gaithersburg
|CITRUS SALMON
|$20.00
Paladar Latin Kitchen
203 Crown Park Ave., Gaithersburg
|Sockeye Salmon (DN)
|$23.00
Hominy hummus, ancient grains, brussels sprouts, pickled red onions & pickled peppers
Ranken Noodle House
133 Commerce Square Pl, Gaithersburg
|Fried Rice_salmon
|$15.50
|Salmon Bento Box
|$25.00
GRILL
Island Pride Oasis
617 South Frederick Ave, Gaithersburg
|Salmon
|$21.00
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Barking Mad Cafe
239 Spectrum Ave, Gaithersburg
|Smoked Salmon Avocado Toast
|$14.00
avocado, sliced tomato, red onion, micro cilantro. served on multi-grain toast
|Pan-Seared Royal Salmon
|$21.95
8 oz salmon, shrimp, crab meat, sweet peas, tomatoes, corn, and potato hash. old bay cream sauce
|Smoked Salmon Benny
|$14.25
Smoked Norwegian salmon, two poached eggs, tomato slice, hollandaise, and chives.