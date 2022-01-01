Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Gaithersburg

Go
Gaithersburg restaurants
Toast

Gaithersburg restaurants that serve salmon

The Grilled Oyster Co. image

 

The Grilled Oyster Co.

200 Main Street, Gaithersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon$27.00
More about The Grilled Oyster Co.
Gentleman Jim's image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gentleman Jim's

18257 Flower Hill Way, Gaithersburg

Avg 4.4 (900 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CITRUS SALMON$20.00
More about Gentleman Jim's
Item pic

 

Paladar Latin Kitchen

203 Crown Park Ave., Gaithersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sockeye Salmon (DN)$23.00
Hominy hummus, ancient grains, brussels sprouts, pickled red onions & pickled peppers
More about Paladar Latin Kitchen
Item pic

 

Ranken Noodle House

133 Commerce Square Pl, Gaithersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Rice_salmon$15.50
Salmon Bento Box$25.00
More about Ranken Noodle House
Island Pride Oasis image

GRILL

Island Pride Oasis

617 South Frederick Ave, Gaithersburg

Avg 4.4 (936 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon$21.00
More about Island Pride Oasis
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Barking Mad Cafe

239 Spectrum Ave, Gaithersburg

Avg 4.3 (2221 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Salmon Avocado Toast$14.00
avocado, sliced tomato, red onion, micro cilantro. served on multi-grain toast
Pan-Seared Royal Salmon$21.95
8 oz salmon, shrimp, crab meat, sweet peas, tomatoes, corn, and potato hash. old bay cream sauce
Smoked Salmon Benny$14.25
Smoked Norwegian salmon, two poached eggs, tomato slice, hollandaise, and chives.
More about Barking Mad Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Gaithersburg

Coleslaw

Cake

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Pizza

Sliders

Crab Cakes

Waffles

Fish Tacos

Map

More near Gaithersburg to explore

Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (163 restaurants)

Rockville

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Olney

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Potomac

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Damascus

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Derwood

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (337 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston