Short ribs in Gaithersburg

Gaithersburg restaurants
Gaithersburg restaurants that serve short ribs

Euphoria Kitchen MD

304 Main St, Gaithersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
P12. Pho Short Ribs! NEW!$17.00
More about Euphoria Kitchen MD
Ted's Bulletin - Gaithersburg

220 Ellington Boulevard, Gaithersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Short Rib Pot Roast$24.89
Whipped potatoes, demi-glace, glazed carrots, crispy onions
Short Rib Stroganoff$23.89
Red wine braised short rib, crème fraiche, mushroom sauce, pappardelle
Short Rib Pot Roast$24.89
Whipped potatoes, demi-glace, glazed carrots, crispy onions
More about Ted's Bulletin - Gaithersburg

