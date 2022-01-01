Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tandoori in Gaithersburg

Go
Gaithersburg restaurants
Toast

Gaithersburg restaurants that serve tandoori

Minerva Indian Cuisine image

FRENCH FRIES

Minerva Indian Cuisine - 16240 Frederick Road

16240 Frederick Road, Gaithersburg

Avg 4.5 (759 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tandoori Chicken$14.99
More about Minerva Indian Cuisine - 16240 Frederick Road
Banner pic

 

Tandoori Nights - 106 Market St

106 Market St, gaithersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tandoori Special Kabob Platter$22.99
Malai Kabob, Chicken Tikka, Boti Kabob, Lamb Seekh Kabob, and Tandoori Shrimp.
Tandoori Seafood Platter$26.99
Marinated pieces shrimp, salmon and scallops, grilled to perfection in the clay oven.
Tandoori Vegetables (Chef’s Special)$17.99
Cauliflower, broccoli, homemade cheese, bell peppers, tomatoes, apple and pineapple marinated in yogurt with mild spices and grilled in the clay oven.
More about Tandoori Nights - 106 Market St

Browse other tasty dishes in Gaithersburg

Curry Chicken

Curry Goat

Karaage

Nachos

Chilli Chicken

Pies

Spinach Salad

Sundaes

Map

More near Gaithersburg to explore

Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (171 restaurants)

Rockville

Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Olney

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Potomac

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Damascus

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Derwood

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (740 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (394 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (319 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (112 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (387 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston