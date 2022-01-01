Waffles in Gaithersburg
Gaithersburg restaurants that serve waffles
Fry Guy Southern Homestyle Cuisine
7601 Airpark rd. Unit B, Gaithersburg
|Fish & Waffle ( 1pc, Waffle)
|$9.99
1 Piece 6-8 oz Fish (whiting/trout and up-charge for catfish)& Waffles
|Waffle
|$5.99
Buttermilk Waffle
|Mini Waffles
|$1.50
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Barking Mad Cafe
239 Spectrum Ave, Gaithersburg
|BMC Chicken + Waffles
|$16.00
fried chicken tenders, jalapeno cheddar, bacon cheddar, or buttermilk waffle, and scrambled egg. Served with a side of spicy bourbon or pure maple syrup
|Buttermilk Waffles
|$9.00
|Chicken + Waffle Pizza
|$15.50
Crispy chicken, jalapeno waffle pieces, mozzarella, maple syrup. white sauce