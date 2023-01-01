Crispy chicken in Galax

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Galax restaurants that serve crispy chicken
ICE CREAM
Dairy Bar - 609 S Main St
609 S Main St, Galax
Avg 4.5
(4 reviews)
1/2 Crispy Chicken Salad
$4.95
Crispy Chicken Basket
$5.50
More about Dairy Bar - 609 S Main St
Tastee Freez - 1248 South Main Street
1248 South Main Street, Galax
No reviews yet
Small Crispy Chicken Salad
$5.50
More about Tastee Freez - 1248 South Main Street
