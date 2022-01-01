Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fish and chips in
Galax
/
Galax
/
Fish And Chips
Galax restaurants that serve fish and chips
Creek Bottom Brewing
307 Meadow St, Galax
No reviews yet
Fish and Chips
$11.75
2 Beer Battered Cod, Hand-cut Fries, House-made Tarter Sauce, Slaw & a Lemon Wedge
More about Creek Bottom Brewing
Macado's - Galax
201 N Main Street, Galax
No reviews yet
Fish and Chips
$12.95
More about Macado's - Galax
