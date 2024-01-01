Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken salad in Galax

Galax restaurants
Galax restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad

BG pic

 

Tastee Freez - 1248 South Main Street

1248 South Main Street, Galax

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Salad$6.50
More about Tastee Freez - 1248 South Main Street
Dairy Bar image

ICE CREAM

Dairy Bar - 609 S Main St

609 S Main St, Galax

Avg 4.5 (4 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
1/2 Grilled Chicken Salad$6.25
Grilled Chicken Salad$7.25
More about Dairy Bar - 609 S Main St

