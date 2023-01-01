Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Milkshakes in
Galax
/
Galax
/
Milkshakes
Galax restaurants that serve milkshakes
Macado's - Galax
201 N Main Street, Galax
No reviews yet
Peanut Butter Cup Milkshake
Butterfinger Crunch Milkshake
Chocolate Cookie Dough Milkshake
More about Macado's - Galax
Tastee Freez - 1248 South Main Street
1248 South Main Street, Galax
No reviews yet
Small Milkshake
$3.50
More about Tastee Freez - 1248 South Main Street
Browse other tasty dishes in Galax
Cheese Fries
Tacos
Pepperoni Pizza
Nachos
Chili
Tossed Salad
Grilled Chicken
Pretzels
More near Galax to explore
Boone
Avg 4.6
(21 restaurants)
Blacksburg
Avg 4.3
(20 restaurants)
Radford
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Wilkesboro
No reviews yet
Christiansburg
No reviews yet
Elkin
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Mount Airy
Avg 3.9
(4 restaurants)
Bluefield
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Yadkinville
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Mount Airy
Avg 3.9
(4 restaurants)
Bluefield
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Blacksburg
Avg 4.3
(20 restaurants)
Boone
Avg 4.6
(21 restaurants)
Martinsville
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Roanoke
Avg 4.4
(36 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(583 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2015 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(237 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(169 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(165 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(299 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston