Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Mozzarella sticks in
Galax
/
Galax
/
Mozzarella Sticks
Galax restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks
Creek Bottom Brewing
307 Meadow St, Galax
No reviews yet
Mozzarella Sticks
$8.25
Served with marinara or ranch.
More about Creek Bottom Brewing
ICE CREAM
Dairy Bar - 609 S Main St
609 S Main St, Galax
Avg 4.5
(4 reviews)
Mozzarella Sticks
$4.00
More about Dairy Bar - 609 S Main St
Browse other tasty dishes in Galax
Fudge
Chicken Tenders
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Grilled Chicken
Fish And Chips
Sweet Potato Fries
Cheese Fries
Chef Salad
More near Galax to explore
Boone
Avg 4.6
(20 restaurants)
Blacksburg
Avg 4.3
(17 restaurants)
Radford
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Christiansburg
No reviews yet
Elkin
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Wilkesboro
No reviews yet
Mount Airy
Avg 3.9
(4 restaurants)
Yadkinville
No reviews yet
Bluefield
Avg 4.6
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Mount Airy
Avg 3.9
(4 restaurants)
Bluefield
Avg 4.6
(2 restaurants)
Blacksburg
Avg 4.3
(17 restaurants)
Boone
Avg 4.6
(20 restaurants)
Martinsville
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Roanoke
Avg 4.4
(29 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(549 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1820 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(211 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(144 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(159 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(263 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston