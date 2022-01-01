Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mozzarella sticks in Galax

Galax restaurants
Galax restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks

Item pic

 

Creek Bottom Brewing

307 Meadow St, Galax

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mozzarella Sticks$8.25
Served with marinara or ranch.
More about Creek Bottom Brewing
Dairy Bar image

ICE CREAM

Dairy Bar - 609 S Main St

609 S Main St, Galax

Avg 4.5 (4 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mozzarella Sticks$4.00
More about Dairy Bar - 609 S Main St

