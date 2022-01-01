Nachos in Galax
Galax restaurants that serve nachos
More about Creek Bottom Brewing
Creek Bottom Brewing
307 Meadow St, Galax
|Loaded Nachos
|$10.75
|BBQ Nachos
|$13.25
House smoked and pulled BBQ, over pub chips, topped with Cheddar cheese sauce and Jalapenos.
|Nacho Cheese Fries
|$8.50
More about Macado's - Galax
Macado's - Galax
201 N Main Street, Galax
|Nachos Grande
|$9.45
Chips, chili, melted cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeño peppers and black olives. Served with onion dip and salsa.
|Irish Nachos
|$10.25
Homemade crinkle-cut potato chips topped with chili, cheese, lettuce, tomato, jalapeños, black olives. Served with onion dip and salsa.
|Nacho Cheese
|$0.75