Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pretzels in
Galax
/
Galax
/
Pretzels
Galax restaurants that serve pretzels
Creek Bottom Brewing
307 Meadow St, Galax
No reviews yet
Pretzel Sticks
$7.75
Served with honey or spicy mustard.
More about Creek Bottom Brewing
Macado's - Galax
201 N Main Street, Galax
No reviews yet
Basket of Soft Pretzels
$9.65
More about Macado's - Galax
Browse other tasty dishes in Galax
Chili
Grilled Chicken
Fish And Chips
Nachos
Tossed Salad
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Shrimp Tacos
Boneless Wings
More near Galax to explore
Boone
Avg 4.6
(20 restaurants)
Blacksburg
Avg 4.3
(17 restaurants)
Radford
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Christiansburg
No reviews yet
Elkin
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Wilkesboro
No reviews yet
Mount Airy
Avg 3.9
(4 restaurants)
Yadkinville
No reviews yet
Bluefield
Avg 4.6
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Mount Airy
Avg 3.9
(4 restaurants)
Bluefield
Avg 4.6
(2 restaurants)
Blacksburg
Avg 4.3
(17 restaurants)
Boone
Avg 4.6
(20 restaurants)
Martinsville
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Roanoke
Avg 4.4
(29 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(557 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1833 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(214 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(146 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(159 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(264 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston