Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pretzels in Galax

Go
Galax restaurants
Toast

Galax restaurants that serve pretzels

Item pic

 

Creek Bottom Brewing

307 Meadow St, Galax

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pretzel Sticks$7.75
Served with honey or spicy mustard.
More about Creek Bottom Brewing
Macado's image

 

Macado's - Galax

201 N Main Street, Galax

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Basket of Soft Pretzels$9.65
More about Macado's - Galax

Browse other tasty dishes in Galax

Chili

Grilled Chicken

Fish And Chips

Nachos

Tossed Salad

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Shrimp Tacos

Boneless Wings

Map

More near Galax to explore

Boone

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Blacksburg

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Radford

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Christiansburg

No reviews yet

Elkin

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Wilkesboro

No reviews yet

Mount Airy

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Yadkinville

No reviews yet

Bluefield

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Mount Airy

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Bluefield

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Blacksburg

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Boone

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Roanoke

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (557 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1833 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (214 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (146 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (159 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston