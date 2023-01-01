Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Reuben in Galax

Galax restaurants
Galax restaurants that serve reuben

Item pic

 

Creek Bottom Brewing

307 Meadow St, Galax

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Reuben Burger$15.75
1/2 lb. Signature beef, thinly sliced corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, thousand island, pickles on toasted marble rye.
More about Creek Bottom Brewing
Item pic

 

Macado's - Galax

201 N Main Street, Galax

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pastrami Reuben$8.95
Hot pastrami, melted Swiss, sauerkraut, and 1000 Island dressing on grilled rye.
Turkey Reuben$9.85
Mesquite Turkey, melted Swiss, sauerkraut, 1000 Island dressing on grilled rye.
The Reuben$8.95
Hot corned beef, Swiss cheese and sauerkraut, with 1,000 island dressing on grilled rye.
More about Macado's - Galax

