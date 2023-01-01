Reuben in Galax
Galax restaurants that serve reuben
More about Creek Bottom Brewing
Creek Bottom Brewing
307 Meadow St, Galax
|Reuben Burger
|$15.75
1/2 lb. Signature beef, thinly sliced corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, thousand island, pickles on toasted marble rye.
More about Macado's - Galax
Macado's - Galax
201 N Main Street, Galax
|Pastrami Reuben
|$8.95
Hot pastrami, melted Swiss, sauerkraut, and 1000 Island dressing on grilled rye.
|Turkey Reuben
|$9.85
Mesquite Turkey, melted Swiss, sauerkraut, 1000 Island dressing on grilled rye.
|The Reuben
|$8.95
Hot corned beef, Swiss cheese and sauerkraut, with 1,000 island dressing on grilled rye.