Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Sweet potato fries in
Galax
/
Galax
/
Sweet Potato Fries
Galax restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
Creek Bottom Brewing
307 Meadow St, Galax
No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Fries
$7.25
Served with apple butter.
More about Creek Bottom Brewing
Macado's - Galax
201 N Main Street, Galax
No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Fries
$5.95
Waffle Cut Sweet Potato Fries with your choice of dipping sauce.
More about Macado's - Galax
Browse other tasty dishes in Galax
Fish And Chips
Fried Pickles
Chili
Chef Salad
Mozzarella Sticks
Tossed Salad
Chicken Tenders
Grilled Chicken
More near Galax to explore
Boone
Avg 4.6
(20 restaurants)
Blacksburg
Avg 4.3
(17 restaurants)
Radford
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Christiansburg
No reviews yet
Elkin
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Wilkesboro
No reviews yet
Mount Airy
Avg 3.9
(4 restaurants)
Yadkinville
No reviews yet
Bluefield
Avg 4.6
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Mount Airy
Avg 3.9
(4 restaurants)
Bluefield
Avg 4.6
(2 restaurants)
Blacksburg
Avg 4.3
(17 restaurants)
Boone
Avg 4.6
(20 restaurants)
Martinsville
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Roanoke
Avg 4.4
(29 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(549 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1820 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(211 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(144 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(159 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(263 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston