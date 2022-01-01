Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Galax

Galax restaurants
Galax restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Item pic

 

Creek Bottom Brewing

307 Meadow St, Galax

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$7.25
Served with apple butter.
More about Creek Bottom Brewing
Macado's image

 

Macado's - Galax

201 N Main Street, Galax

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Potato Fries$5.95
Waffle Cut Sweet Potato Fries with your choice of dipping sauce.
More about Macado's - Galax

