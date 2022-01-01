Tacos in Galax
Galax restaurants that serve tacos
Creek Bottom Brewing
307 Meadow St, Galax
|Brisket Tacos
|$9.95
Smoked brisket, pickled red onion, cilantro, feta.
|Shrimp Tacos
|$9.95
Spicy grilled shrimp, cilantro lime slaw, sriracha ranch.
|Pulled Pork Tacos
|$9.95
Smoked pulled pork, cilantro lime slaw, spicy bbq sauce.
Macado's - Galax
201 N Main Street, Galax
|Fish Tacos
|$7.95
Crispy Haddock in a soft flour tortilla garnished with Asian slaw, pico de gallo avocado and tarter sauce.
|Grilled Chicken Ranch Tacos
|$9.65
Grilled chicken in soft flour tortillas, romaine lettuce, asian cabbage, with pico de gallo and ranch dressing.
|Chicken Teriyaki Tacos
|$9.65
Breaded chicken in soft flour tortillas with crisp romaine lettuce, pico de gallo and sweet teriyaki sauce.