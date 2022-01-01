Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Galax

Galax restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

Creek Bottom Brewing

307 Meadow St, Galax

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Brisket Tacos$9.95
Smoked brisket, pickled red onion, cilantro, feta.
Shrimp Tacos$9.95
Spicy grilled shrimp, cilantro lime slaw, sriracha ranch.
Pulled Pork Tacos$9.95
Smoked pulled pork, cilantro lime slaw, spicy bbq sauce.
Macado's image

 

Macado's - Galax

201 N Main Street, Galax

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Tacos$7.95
Crispy Haddock in a soft flour tortilla garnished with Asian slaw, pico de gallo avocado and tarter sauce.
Grilled Chicken Ranch Tacos$9.65
Grilled chicken in soft flour tortillas, romaine lettuce, asian cabbage, with pico de gallo and ranch dressing.
Chicken Teriyaki Tacos$9.65
Breaded chicken in soft flour tortillas with crisp romaine lettuce, pico de gallo and sweet teriyaki sauce.
Dairy Bar image

ICE CREAM

Dairy Bar - 609 S Main St

609 S Main St, Galax

Avg 4.5 (4 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Salad$6.95
1/2 Taco Salad$4.95
