Tossed salad in
Galax
/
Galax
/
Tossed Salad
Galax restaurants that serve tossed salad
Macado's - Galax
201 N Main Street, Galax
No reviews yet
House Tossed Salad
$5.65
Mixed greens, a slice of cucumber, tomato, bacon bits and croutons.
More about Macado's - Galax
ICE CREAM
Dairy Bar - 609 S Main St
609 S Main St, Galax
Avg 4.5
(4 reviews)
Tossed Salad
$3.50
More about Dairy Bar - 609 S Main St
