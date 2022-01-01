Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tossed salad in Galax

Galax restaurants
Galax restaurants that serve tossed salad

Macado's image

 

Macado's - Galax

201 N Main Street, Galax

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
House Tossed Salad$5.65
Mixed greens, a slice of cucumber, tomato, bacon bits and croutons.
More about Macado's - Galax
Dairy Bar image

ICE CREAM

Dairy Bar - 609 S Main St

609 S Main St, Galax

Avg 4.5 (4 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tossed Salad$3.50
More about Dairy Bar - 609 S Main St

