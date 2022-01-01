Go
Toast

Galaxie

Light-filled watering hole serving globally inspired tacos, plus craft cocktails & beer.

SANDWICHES

732 E Market St • $$

Avg 4.4 (645 reviews)

Popular Items

Fries + Aioli (SM)$4.00
a small portion of our house-made french fries with aioli
Vader Fries$10.00
loaded fries with queso, banana peppers, feta, harissa, parsley. add chicken or steak for maximum flavor.
Black Bean Bowl$8.00
a bed of seasoned black beans and arugula with sweet potato hash, harissa, feta cheese, pico de gallo, and cilantro - add grilled chicken, steak, or a fried egg for maximum flavor.
Fried Egg Wakataka$6.00
sunny side egg, sweet potato, feta, harissa, cilantro served on our signature flatbread.
Galactic Combo$14.00
pick two wakatakas + side of chips and salsa verde.
Shrimp & Chorizo Wakataka$6.50
seared shrimp, housemade pork chorizio, aioli, avocado mousse, lettuce, pickled red onion, pico de gallo, and cilantro served on our signature flatbread.
Cheese Steak Wakataka$6.50
thinly sliced steak, grilled onions, queso, harissa, banana peppers, feta, and parsley served on our signature flatbread.
Loaded Nachos (SM)$9.00
loaded nachos served with black beans, queso, salsa verde, avocado mousse, pico de gallo, jalapeño, pickled red onion, feta, and cilantro. Small version.
Chipotle Chicken Wakataka$6.00
grilled chicken, arugula, aioli, pico de gallo, cilantro served on our signature flatbread.
Avocado Toast$8.00
smashed avocado with pico de gallo, arugula, and feta served on our toasted signature flatbread tortilla.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Live Music
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Buffet
Takeout

Location

732 E Market St

Louisville KY

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rabbit Hole Distillery

No reviews yet

Rabbit Hole Distillery is a modern cathedral that pays homage to the art and science of distillation. A fully immersive guest experience, every step of the process, from grain to bottle, is in proud display.

Guacamole Modern Mexican

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Nouvelle

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Seafood Lady

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston