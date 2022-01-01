Go
Toast

Galaxy Rune

We are the BEST fast casual American style plant-based food you'll find anywhere. Vegan food for everyone.

HAMBURGERS

3601 Fremont Ave N Ste 207 • $$

Avg 4.7 (511 reviews)

Popular Items

Milkshakes$6.50
Medium shake using house made soft serve.
Nuggets$5.00
Vegan Nuggets. Sauces sold separately.
Cowgirl Burger$14.00
Rune patty, cheddar, bacon, BBQ grilled onion, Honey Mustard.
Potatoes$2.50
House Fries, Curly, Tater Tots or Sweet Potato Puffs.
Spicy Chicken Burger$8.00
Breaded & seasoned chicken patty, grilled jalapeños, lettuce, spicy cheese, and hell sauce on a toasted bun.
Bacon Cheeseburger$13.00
Rune patty, cheddar, bacon, lettuce, pickle, tomato, onion, Galaxy sauce.
Hellboy Burger$13.00
Rune patty, spicy cheese, grilled peppers, lettuce, pickle, tomato, onion, Hell sauce.
Cheeseburger$11.00
Rune patty, cheddar, lettuce, pickle, tomato, onion, Galaxy sauce.
Bacon Chicken Ranch Burger$7.00
Breaded & seasoned chicken patty, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and ranch on toasted sourdough bread.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Groups
Bike Parking
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Cryptocurrency
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

3601 Fremont Ave N Ste 207

Seattle WA

Sunday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Masonry

No reviews yet

Thanks for the support! Please call us if you have any questions. 😘

Lunar Foods

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

galaxyrune.com/order

No reviews yet

Best burgers, fries, shakes. And vegan to boot.

Dreamland Bar & Diner

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston