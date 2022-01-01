Go
Pizza

Galaxy Pizza

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

5215 memorial Blvd. suite D

Kingsport, TN 37664

Popular Items

Build-A-Pizza
Each topping $1.75 up to 4 toppings then each topping is FREE! (Extra cheese is x2). Half topping is considered 1 topping.
Red Planet Pizza
Extra mozzarella cheese topped with tomato sauce this allows the sauce to take on heat creating a more intense flavor while also shielding the cheese allowing for a more creamy texture.
(Meat)eor Pizza
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, beef, and bacon.
Small Lunar Sticks$5.99
Large Lunar Sticks$7.99
Space Travelers Pack$24.99
1 Large specialty pizza and Galaxy knots.
Solar Supreme Pizza
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and black olives.
Cup of Dipping Sauce$0.50
8 Piece Space Wings$10.99
Galaxy Knots$5.99
See full menu

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

5215 memorial Blvd. suite D, Kingsport TN 37664

