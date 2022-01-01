galaxyrune.com/order

Go
Best burgers, fries, shakes. And vegan to boot.

3601 Fremont Ave N Ste 207

Popular Items

8 Nuggets$5.00
Moist, crunchy, and seasoned nugs. The 8 nuggets come with choice of 1 sauce.
Spicy Chicken Burger$10.50
Patty, grilled jalapeños, lettuce, pickles, and hell sauce on a toasted bun.
Onion Lassos$3.25
Not quite onion rings, they're onion lassos! Put them on your fingers for marriage proposals, LOTR play, DC comic Power Rings, or for eating them.
Pulled Pork$11.00
Grilled BBQ pulled pork (soy based, never jackfruit), coleslaw, and toasted bun.
Hellboy Burger$12.00
Cheeseburger with grilled jalapeños, tomato cayenne cheese, and hell sauce.
Milkshake$7.50
Our milkshakes use out house soft serve are soy based.
Bag of Potatoes$14.25
Three fists of potatoes and choice of 3 sauces.
Cheese Burger$12.00
Rune patty, cheddar cheese, lettuce, pickle, tomato, onion, and Galaxy sauce.
Fist of Potatoes$4.75
A fist of potatoes to get you by. Choice of 1 sauce.
Bacon Cheeseburger$14.50
Cheeseburger with gluten based bacon.
Location

3601 Fremont Ave N Ste 207

Seattle WA

Sunday1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
