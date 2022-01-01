Galena restaurants you'll love

Go
Galena restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Galena

Galena's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cake
Bakeries
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Scroll right

Must-try Galena restaurants

Galena Roasters Coffee Shop image

 

Galena Roasters Coffee Shop

118 N. Main Street, Galena

Avg 5 (4 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
12oz Americano$3.25
Glazed Donut$1.50
Bacon English Muffin Breakfast Sandwich$4.50
More about Galena Roasters Coffee Shop
Campeche Restaurant image

 

Campeche Restaurant

230 N Commerce St, Galena

Avg 4.1 (632 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Burrito Suizo$16.00
10'' flour tortilla wrapped with a layer of beans & choice of meat. Then covered with your choice of sauce & topped with melted Chihuahua cheese
Quesadilla Appetizer$13.00
Flour tortillas stuffed with Chihuahua cheese. Guacamole & sour cream served on the side.
CHIPS & SALSA$8.00
Great Deal!! ($11 Value)
BIG BAG of chips
10oz Pico de Gallo
10oz Red Salsa
More about Campeche Restaurant
Galena Bakehouse image

 

Galena Bakehouse

421 S Main Street, Galena

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cinnamon Swirl Coffee Cake$22.00
A generous loaf of sour cream coffee cake, swirled with cinnamon and topped with brown sugar cinnamon streusel. Slice at home and enjoy!
Serves 10
One Dozen Holiday Macarons (GF)$22.00
Galena's favorite housemade macarons available in holiday flavors such as candy cane, red velvet, hazelnut cappuccino, pistachio-raspberry, and gingerbread.
Take & Bake Cinnamon Rolls$24.00
Wake up to our famous Bakehouse Cinnamon Rolls on Christmas morning! Six unbaked jumbo brioche cinnamon rolls with instructions on how to proof and bake to perfection in your home kitchen. Includes a piping bag of our cream cheese frosting.
Serves 6
More about Galena Bakehouse
Cannova’s Pizzeria image

 

Cannova’s Pizzeria

247 N. Main St, Galena

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
ToGo Plate$0.50
House Salad
Ranch$0.50
More about Cannova’s Pizzeria
Restaurant banner

 

The Desoto House Hotel

230 S Main Street, Galena

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Desoto House Hotel
Map

More near Galena to explore

Davenport

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Verona

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Dubuque

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Bettendorf

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Sterling

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Mount Horeb

No reviews yet

Clinton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Rock Falls

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dubuque

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Clinton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Davenport

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (104 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (700 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston