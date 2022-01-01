Galena restaurants you'll love
Galena's top cuisines
Must-try Galena restaurants
More about Galena Roasters Coffee Shop
Galena Roasters Coffee Shop
118 N. Main Street, Galena
|Popular items
|12oz Americano
|$3.25
|Glazed Donut
|$1.50
|Bacon English Muffin Breakfast Sandwich
|$4.50
More about Campeche Restaurant
Campeche Restaurant
230 N Commerce St, Galena
|Popular items
|Burrito Suizo
|$16.00
10'' flour tortilla wrapped with a layer of beans & choice of meat. Then covered with your choice of sauce & topped with melted Chihuahua cheese
|Quesadilla Appetizer
|$13.00
Flour tortillas stuffed with Chihuahua cheese. Guacamole & sour cream served on the side.
|CHIPS & SALSA
|$8.00
Great Deal!! ($11 Value)
BIG BAG of chips
10oz Pico de Gallo
10oz Red Salsa
More about Galena Bakehouse
Galena Bakehouse
421 S Main Street, Galena
|Popular items
|Cinnamon Swirl Coffee Cake
|$22.00
A generous loaf of sour cream coffee cake, swirled with cinnamon and topped with brown sugar cinnamon streusel. Slice at home and enjoy!
Serves 10
|One Dozen Holiday Macarons (GF)
|$22.00
Galena's favorite housemade macarons available in holiday flavors such as candy cane, red velvet, hazelnut cappuccino, pistachio-raspberry, and gingerbread.
|Take & Bake Cinnamon Rolls
|$24.00
Wake up to our famous Bakehouse Cinnamon Rolls on Christmas morning! Six unbaked jumbo brioche cinnamon rolls with instructions on how to proof and bake to perfection in your home kitchen. Includes a piping bag of our cream cheese frosting.
Serves 6
More about Cannova’s Pizzeria
Cannova’s Pizzeria
247 N. Main St, Galena
|Popular items
|ToGo Plate
|$0.50
|House Salad
|Ranch
|$0.50