Cake in Galena
Galena restaurants that serve cake
More about Galena Bakehouse
Galena Bakehouse
421 S Main Street, Galena
|Layered Carrot Cake - 8"
|$52.00
Classic carrot cake made with walnuts, coconut, and pineapple, topped with cream cheese frosting. Three layer round 'naked' cake decorated with candied carrots and fresh herbs. Six inch cake serves 8 | Eight inch cake serves 12.
|Glazed Almond Coffee Cake - Full
|$24.00
Spongy flavorful cake topped with toasted almonds and vanilla glaze. Naturally gluten free and a crowd pleaser!
|Layered Carrot Cake - 6"
|$42.00
Classic carrot cake made with walnuts, coconut, and pineapple, topped with cream cheese frosting. Three layer round 'naked' cake decorated with candied carrots and fresh herbs. Six inch cake serves 8 | Eight inch cake serves 12.