Cake in Galena

Galena restaurants
Galena restaurants that serve cake

Galena Bakehouse

421 S Main Street, Galena

No reviews yet
Takeout
Layered Carrot Cake - 8"$52.00
Classic carrot cake made with walnuts, coconut, and pineapple, topped with cream cheese frosting. Three layer round 'naked' cake decorated with candied carrots and fresh herbs. Six inch cake serves 8 | Eight inch cake serves 12.
Glazed Almond Coffee Cake - Full$24.00
Spongy flavorful cake topped with toasted almonds and vanilla glaze. Naturally gluten free and a crowd pleaser!
Layered Carrot Cake - 6"$42.00
Classic carrot cake made with walnuts, coconut, and pineapple, topped with cream cheese frosting. Three layer round 'naked' cake decorated with candied carrots and fresh herbs. Six inch cake serves 8 | Eight inch cake serves 12.
Cannova’s Pizzeria

247 N. Main St, Galena

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$8.00
Lemon Cream Cake$8.00
