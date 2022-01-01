Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Galena

Galena restaurants
Galena restaurants that serve pies

Galena Roasters Coffee Shop image

 

Galena Roasters Coffee Shop - 118 N. Main Street, Galena IL 61036

118 N. Main Street, Galena

Avg 5 (4 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Apple Pie Cold Brew$5.00
More about Galena Roasters Coffee Shop - 118 N. Main Street, Galena IL 61036
Item pic

 

Galena Bakehouse - 421 S Main Street

421 S Main Street, Galena

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bourbon Pecan Pie$36.00
Pecans and maple caramel with a touch of Blaum Bros Bourbon in a flaky pastry crust. Serves 8-10
Maple Pumpkin Pie - Gluten Free$38.00
Classic pumpkin pie sweetened with maple syrup in a handcrafted gluten free flaky pastry crust. Topped with cardamom maple leaf sugar cookies. Serves 8-10.
Menu item will be made with gluten free ingredients. However, we are not a gluten free facility and cannot guarantee the absence of cross-contamination with gluten containing products.
Bourbon Pecan Pie - Gluten Free$42.00
Pecans and maple caramel with a touch of Blaum Bros Bourbon in a flaky gluten free pastry crust. Serves 8-10.
Menu item will be made with gluten free ingredients. However, we are not a gluten free facility and cannot guarantee the absence of cross-contamination with gluten containing products.
More about Galena Bakehouse - 421 S Main Street

