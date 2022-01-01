Pies in Galena
Galena restaurants that serve pies
Galena Roasters Coffee Shop - 118 N. Main Street, Galena IL 61036
118 N. Main Street, Galena
|Apple Pie Cold Brew
|$5.00
Galena Bakehouse - 421 S Main Street
421 S Main Street, Galena
|Bourbon Pecan Pie
|$36.00
Pecans and maple caramel with a touch of Blaum Bros Bourbon in a flaky pastry crust. Serves 8-10
|Maple Pumpkin Pie - Gluten Free
|$38.00
Classic pumpkin pie sweetened with maple syrup in a handcrafted gluten free flaky pastry crust. Topped with cardamom maple leaf sugar cookies. Serves 8-10.
Menu item will be made with gluten free ingredients. However, we are not a gluten free facility and cannot guarantee the absence of cross-contamination with gluten containing products.
|Bourbon Pecan Pie - Gluten Free
|$42.00
Pecans and maple caramel with a touch of Blaum Bros Bourbon in a flaky gluten free pastry crust. Serves 8-10.
Menu item will be made with gluten free ingredients. However, we are not a gluten free facility and cannot guarantee the absence of cross-contamination with gluten containing products.