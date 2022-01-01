Go
Galena Bakehouse is a high quality grab and go bakery on one of ‘America’s Best Main Streets’. The menu features gourmet pastries, cupcakes, coffees, empanadas and lunch options using local ingredients, always made from scratch. 
By popular demand, the previous innkeepers of the historic Felt Manor, Chef Geoff and Sous-Chef Alex are thrilled to curate treats and picnics for all!

421 S Main Street

Popular Items

Glazed Almond Coffee Cake - Full$24.00
Spongy flavorful cake topped with toasted almonds and vanilla glaze. Naturally gluten free and a crowd pleaser!
Layered Carrot Cake - 8"$52.00
Classic carrot cake made with walnuts, coconut, and pineapple, topped with cream cheese frosting. Three layer round 'naked' cake decorated with candied carrots and fresh herbs. Six inch cake serves 8 | Eight inch cake serves 12.
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.25
Strawberry Rhubarb Pie$36.00
Sweet strawberries and tart rhubarb, ginger crumble topping, in a flaky pastry crust.
Snickerdoodle Cookie$2.25
Carrot Cake Cupcakes - Half Dozen (6)$18.00
Classic carrot cake made with walnuts, coconut, and pineapple, topped with cream cheese frosting.
Ham Quiche$7.00
Pastel Macaron Set - Box of Twelve$25.00
Galena's favorite housemade macarons available in spring flavors such as double lemon, pistachio, vanilla bean, and robin's egg (dark chocolate ganache).
Carrot Cake Cupcakes - Dozen (12)$33.00
Classic carrot cake made with walnuts, coconut, and pineapple, topped with cream cheese frosting.
Location

421 S Main Street

Galena IL

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

