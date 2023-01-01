Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Blt salad in Galesburg

Go
Galesburg restaurants
Toast

Galesburg restaurants that serve blt salad

Landmark Cafe & Creperie image

SOUPS • CREPES

Landmark Cafe & Creperie

62 S Seminary St, Galesburg

Avg 4.7 (859 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
BLT Salad
romaine lettuce tossed with applewood smoked bacon, cherry tomatoes, hard-cooked eggs, smoked chicken, provolone cheese, scallions, black olives and creamy Italian dressing
More about Landmark Cafe & Creperie
Innkeepers Fresh Roasted Coffee image

 

Innkeepers Fresh Roasted Coffee

80 N Seminary St, Galesburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BBQ BLT Salad$9.95
Oven roasted rosemary chicken breast, red cabbage, carrots, diced celery, dried cranberries, pumpkin seeds, seasoned croutons, and parmesan cheese. Served with raspberry vinaigrette.
More about Innkeepers Fresh Roasted Coffee

Browse other tasty dishes in Galesburg

Quiche

Croissants

Crab Cakes

Hummus

Chicken Salad

Pies

Quesadillas

Paninis

Map

More near Galesburg to explore

Peoria

Avg 4.2 (36 restaurants)

Davenport

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

East Peoria

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Peoria Heights

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Bettendorf

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)

Morton

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Clinton

Avg 4.3 (1 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Burlington

Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.2 (36 restaurants)

Davenport

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Clinton

Avg 4.3 (1 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Iowa City

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (271 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (125 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (952 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (755 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (118 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston