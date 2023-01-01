Crab cakes in Galesburg
Galesburg restaurants that serve crab cakes
More about Landmark Cafe & Creperie
SOUPS • CREPES
Landmark Cafe & Creperie
62 S Seminary St, Galesburg
|Crab Cakes with Cilantro Lime Aioli
|$27.95
two crab cakes lightly coated in panko bread crumbs and baked; served with cilantro-lime aioli, basmati rice and roasted fresh asparagus
|Crab Cake Sliders
|$14.95
two crab cakes on cocktail buns with cilantro-lime aioli and a side of mixed greens tossed with Italian Parmesan vinaigrette
|Blue Crab Cake Benedict
|$16.95
English muffin topped with two crab cakes, tomato slices, local poached eggs, hollandaise and Old Bay Seasoning