Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Hot chocolate in
Galesburg
/
Galesburg
/
Hot Chocolate
Galesburg restaurants that serve hot chocolate
SOUPS • CREPES
Landmark Cafe & Creperie
62 S Seminary St, Galesburg
Avg 4.7
(859 reviews)
Hot Chocolate
$3.75
with whipped cream
More about Landmark Cafe & Creperie
Innkeepers Fresh Roasted Coffee
80 N Seminary St, Galesburg
No reviews yet
Hot Chocolate - 20 oz
$4.50
More about Innkeepers Fresh Roasted Coffee
Browse other tasty dishes in Galesburg
Garlic Chicken
Chicken Tenders
Croissants
Chopped Salad
Chicken Salad
Paninis
Quesadillas
Pies
More near Galesburg to explore
Peoria
Avg 4.2
(30 restaurants)
Davenport
Avg 4.1
(16 restaurants)
East Peoria
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Bettendorf
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Peoria Heights
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Burlington
Avg 4.9
(4 restaurants)
Morton
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Clinton
Avg 4.3
(1 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Burlington
Avg 4.9
(4 restaurants)
Peoria
Avg 4.2
(30 restaurants)
Davenport
Avg 4.1
(16 restaurants)
Clinton
Avg 4.3
(1 restaurants)
Dixon
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Iowa City
Avg 4.5
(44 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(263 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(100 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(146 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(928 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(714 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(111 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston