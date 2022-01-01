Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hot chocolate in Galesburg

Galesburg restaurants
Galesburg restaurants that serve hot chocolate

Landmark Cafe & Creperie image

SOUPS • CREPES

Landmark Cafe & Creperie

62 S Seminary St, Galesburg

Avg 4.7 (859 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot Chocolate$3.75
with whipped cream
More about Landmark Cafe & Creperie
Innkeepers Fresh Roasted Coffee image

 

Innkeepers Fresh Roasted Coffee

80 N Seminary St, Galesburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hot Chocolate - 20 oz$4.50
More about Innkeepers Fresh Roasted Coffee

