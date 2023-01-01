Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Meatloaf in Galesburg

Go
Galesburg restaurants
Toast

Galesburg restaurants that serve meatloaf

Landmark Cafe & Creperie image

SOUPS • CREPES

Landmark Cafe & Creperie

62 S Seminary St, Galesburg

Avg 4.7 (859 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Wagyu Meatloaf$15.95
a special blend of Australian Wagyu beef and bacon, onion, garlic, Parmesan cheese, spices and Panko breadcrumbs is toasted on our grill and paired with spicy ketchup, provolone and crispy onion strings on a grilled artisan white bun
Wagyu Meatloaf$20.95
our special blend of Australian Wagyu beef, bacon, onion, garlic, Parmesan cheese, spices and breadcrumbs is grilled to order, enhanced with a lovely stout gravy and paired with smoked gouda mashed potatoes and fresh steamed broccoli
More about Landmark Cafe & Creperie
Innkeepers Fresh Roasted Coffee image

 

Innkeepers Fresh Roasted Coffee

80 N Seminary St, Galesburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Meatloaf Panini$9.95
Simple yet delicious. Meatloaf mixed and seasoned with our own blend of oats and herbs. Baked to perfection and served on toasted sourdough with melted provolone cheese. Served with a side of Honey mustard, chips and a pickle.
More about Innkeepers Fresh Roasted Coffee

Browse other tasty dishes in Galesburg

Paninis

Crab Cakes

Quiche

Chicken Salad

Hot Chocolate

Pies

Chicken Tenders

Lobsters

Map

More near Galesburg to explore

Peoria

Avg 4.2 (36 restaurants)

Davenport

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

East Peoria

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Peoria Heights

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Bettendorf

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)

Morton

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Clinton

Avg 4.3 (1 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Burlington

Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.2 (36 restaurants)

Davenport

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Clinton

Avg 4.3 (1 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Iowa City

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (123 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (150 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (951 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (755 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (118 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston