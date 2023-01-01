Meatloaf in Galesburg
Galesburg restaurants that serve meatloaf
SOUPS • CREPES
Landmark Cafe & Creperie
62 S Seminary St, Galesburg
|Wagyu Meatloaf
|$15.95
a special blend of Australian Wagyu beef and bacon, onion, garlic, Parmesan cheese, spices and Panko breadcrumbs is toasted on our grill and paired with spicy ketchup, provolone and crispy onion strings on a grilled artisan white bun
|Wagyu Meatloaf
|$20.95
our special blend of Australian Wagyu beef, bacon, onion, garlic, Parmesan cheese, spices and breadcrumbs is grilled to order, enhanced with a lovely stout gravy and paired with smoked gouda mashed potatoes and fresh steamed broccoli
Innkeepers Fresh Roasted Coffee
80 N Seminary St, Galesburg
|Meatloaf Panini
|$9.95
Simple yet delicious. Meatloaf mixed and seasoned with our own blend of oats and herbs. Baked to perfection and served on toasted sourdough with melted provolone cheese. Served with a side of Honey mustard, chips and a pickle.