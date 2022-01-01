Quiche in Galesburg

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Landmark Cafe & Creperie image

SOUPS • CREPES

Landmark Cafe & Creperie

62 S Seminary St, Galesburg

Avg 4.7 (859 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Meat Quiche$13.95
our recipe has more cheese than is traditional — today’s quiche feature is available online on Facebook or call us at 309-343-5376 each includes your choice of a small salad, cup of soup or hummus
Veggie Quiche$13.95
our recipe has more cheese than is traditional — today’s quiche feature is available online on Facebook or call us at 309-343-5376 each includes your choice of a small salad, cup of soup or hummus
More about Landmark Cafe & Creperie
Innkeepers Fresh Roasted Coffee image

 

Innkeepers Fresh Roasted Coffee

80 N Seminary St, Galesburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Quiche and Salad$8.95
A slice of roasted pepper and onion quiche and a side salad vinaigrette.
(NOT crustless quiche)
More about Innkeepers Fresh Roasted Coffee

