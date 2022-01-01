Sliders in Galesburg
Galesburg restaurants that serve sliders
SOUPS • CREPES
Landmark Cafe & Creperie
62 S Seminary St, Galesburg
|Crab Cake Sliders
|$14.95
two crab cakes on cocktail buns with cilantro-lime aioli and a side of mixed greens tossed with Italian Parmesan vinaigrette
Innkeepers Fresh Roasted Coffee
80 N Seminary St, Galesburg
|Thai Lentil Quinoa Veggie Burger Sliders
|$8.95
House-made red lentil and quinoa veggie burgers with red pepper, green onion, cilantro, lime, and ginger topped with a tangy Asian slaw on slider rolls. Served with a side of thai peanut sauce and a salad vinaigrette. (Two sliders per order. Not spicy)