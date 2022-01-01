Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sliders in Galesburg

Go
Galesburg restaurants
Toast

Galesburg restaurants that serve sliders

Landmark Cafe & Creperie image

SOUPS • CREPES

Landmark Cafe & Creperie

62 S Seminary St, Galesburg

Avg 4.7 (859 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab Cake Sliders$14.95
two crab cakes on cocktail buns with cilantro-lime aioli and a side of mixed greens tossed with Italian Parmesan vinaigrette
More about Landmark Cafe & Creperie
Innkeepers Fresh Roasted Coffee image

 

Innkeepers Fresh Roasted Coffee

80 N Seminary St, Galesburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Thai Lentil Quinoa Veggie Burger Sliders$8.95
House-made red lentil and quinoa veggie burgers with red pepper, green onion, cilantro, lime, and ginger topped with a tangy Asian slaw on slider rolls. Served with a side of thai peanut sauce and a salad vinaigrette. (Two sliders per order. Not spicy)
More about Innkeepers Fresh Roasted Coffee

Browse other tasty dishes in Galesburg

Pies

Salmon

Map

More near Galesburg to explore

Peoria

Avg 4.2 (30 restaurants)

Davenport

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

East Peoria

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Bettendorf

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Peoria Heights

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Morton

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Clinton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Burlington

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.2 (30 restaurants)

Davenport

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Clinton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Iowa City

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (250 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (879 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (649 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (107 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston