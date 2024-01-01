Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Taco salad in
Galesburg
/
Galesburg
/
Taco Salad
Galesburg restaurants that serve taco salad
El Barril 3 -
325 E MAIN ST, GALESBURG
No reviews yet
TACO SALAD
$9.50
TACO SALAD FAJITA
$12.99
More about El Barril 3 -
Sidetrax Bar & Grill
441 E Main St, Galesburg
No reviews yet
Taco Salad
$9.99
More about Sidetrax Bar & Grill
Browse other tasty dishes in Galesburg
Quesadillas
Hummus
Chili
Tacos
Cake
Grilled Chicken
Blt Salad
Paninis
More near Galesburg to explore
Peoria
Avg 4.2
(48 restaurants)
Davenport
Avg 4.3
(24 restaurants)
Peoria Heights
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
East Peoria
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Bettendorf
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Burlington
Avg 4.9
(7 restaurants)
Morton
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Clinton
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Burlington
Avg 4.9
(7 restaurants)
Peoria
Avg 4.2
(48 restaurants)
Davenport
Avg 4.3
(24 restaurants)
Clinton
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Dixon
Avg 4.7
(11 restaurants)
Iowa City
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(301 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(213 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(240 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1293 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(967 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(188 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston