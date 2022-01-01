Turkey melts in Galesburg
Galesburg restaurants that serve turkey melts
More about Landmark Cafe & Creperie
SOUPS • CREPES
Landmark Cafe & Creperie
62 S Seminary St, Galesburg
|Turkey Melt
|$13.95
turkey breast and Monterey jack cheese
More about Innkeepers Fresh Roasted Coffee
Innkeepers Fresh Roasted Coffee
80 N Seminary St, Galesburg
|Cheery Cherry Turkey Melt
|$9.95
Oven roasted turkey breast, fresh spinach, crisp bacon, house-made cherry apple jam, and white cheddar on honey wheat bread. Served with a side of cranberry cherry mayo, chips and a pickle