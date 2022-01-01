Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey melts in Galesburg

Galesburg restaurants
Toast

Galesburg restaurants that serve turkey melts

Landmark Cafe & Creperie image

SOUPS • CREPES

Landmark Cafe & Creperie

62 S Seminary St, Galesburg

Avg 4.7 (859 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Melt$13.95
turkey breast and Monterey jack cheese
More about Landmark Cafe & Creperie
Innkeepers Fresh Roasted Coffee image

 

Innkeepers Fresh Roasted Coffee

80 N Seminary St, Galesburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheery Cherry Turkey Melt$9.95
Oven roasted turkey breast, fresh spinach, crisp bacon, house-made cherry apple jam, and white cheddar on honey wheat bread. Served with a side of cranberry cherry mayo, chips and a pickle
More about Innkeepers Fresh Roasted Coffee

