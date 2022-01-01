Waffles in Galesburg
Galesburg restaurants that serve waffles
SOUPS • CREPES
Landmark Cafe & Creperie
62 S Seminary St, Galesburg
|Turtle Waffle
|$13.95
Belgian malt waffle topped with vanilla ice cream, hot fudge and praline sauces, whipped cream and pecans – decadent!
|Bacon & Cheddar Waffle
|$12.50
Belgian malt waffle with applewood-smoked bacon and cheddar cheese in the batter, topped with butter and served with warm syrup
|Bananas Foster Waffle
|$13.95
Belgian malt waffle topped with caramel-dark rum sauce, fresh banana slices and whipped cream
Henn House BBQ
185 South Kellogg Street, Galesburg
|Pork Mac Waffle
|$8.00
A Sweet Belgium Waffle Topped With Our Award Winning Mac N Cheese and Pulled Pork. Add Sweet or Bold BBQ Sauce!
|Bourbon Chicken & Waffles
|$8.00
A Sweet Belgium waffle topped with our Bourbon Pulled Chicken Topped with our Sweet Bourbon Sauce. This is a fantastic treat!