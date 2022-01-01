Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Galesburg

Galesburg restaurants that serve waffles

Landmark Cafe & Creperie image

SOUPS • CREPES

Landmark Cafe & Creperie

62 S Seminary St, Galesburg

Avg 4.7 (859 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Turtle Waffle$13.95
Belgian malt waffle topped with vanilla ice cream, hot fudge and praline sauces, whipped cream and pecans – decadent!
Bacon & Cheddar Waffle$12.50
Belgian malt waffle with applewood-smoked bacon and cheddar cheese in the batter, topped with butter and served with warm syrup
Bananas Foster Waffle$13.95
Belgian malt waffle topped with caramel-dark rum sauce, fresh banana slices and whipped cream
More about Landmark Cafe & Creperie
Consumer pic

 

Henn House BBQ

185 South Kellogg Street, Galesburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pork Mac Waffle$8.00
A Sweet Belgium Waffle Topped With Our Award Winning Mac N Cheese and Pulled Pork. Add Sweet or Bold BBQ Sauce!
Bourbon Chicken & Waffles$8.00
A Sweet Belgium waffle topped with our Bourbon Pulled Chicken Topped with our Sweet Bourbon Sauce. This is a fantastic treat!
More about Henn House BBQ

