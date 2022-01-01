Go
Galindo's Coffee Company

Modern coffeeshop with great vibes adjacent to a barbershop and private studios.

2330 Fm 1488 Rd Ste 700b

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Double Shot Espresso$3.00
Single origin, Colombian bean from Finca Palmichal.
Lavender Latte$6.25
Mocha$5.00
Organic chocolate syrup, Single Origin Espresso and steamed milk.
Sugar Free Mocha$6.00
Sugar Free, Vegan, and No Chemical/Sugar Alcohol Flavors. Just a delicious, lower calorie Chocolate sauce, steamed milk and single origin espresso.
Galindo$4.00
Our signature "Cortado", equal parts espresso and steamed milk.
White Chocolate Raspberry$5.75
White Chocolate Mocha with a hint of organic Raspberry
Location

2330 Fm 1488 Rd Ste 700b

Conroe TX

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
