Go
Toast

Galioto's Twelve21

Cozy Italian/ American full service restaurant featuring Steaks, Chops, Seafood, Veal, Pasta, and fabulous Small Plates.
Upscale Bar/Lounge with Specialty Martinis and Extensive Wine List. Join us for Happy Hour Tuesday thru Friday from 5-7.
Beautiful Party Room with seating for up to 75 guests with Private Bar and Huge Fireplace.

SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS

1221 Wauwatosa Rd • $$

Avg 4.2 (157 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Takeout

Location

1221 Wauwatosa Rd

Cedarburg WI

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Fermentorium

No reviews yet

Order online and have your order ready for when you arrive. Carryout orders must be picked up inside.

Lime Cantina

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Stilt House

No reviews yet

Classy yet casual dining restaurant in the heart of Cedarburg that features an ever changing menu driven by locally sourced, high quality ingredients. Featuring 30 draft beers, craft cocktails, and delicious wines, The Stilt House is open seven days a week at 11am for lunch and dinner.

Union House Cedarburg

No reviews yet

A SMALL TOWN BUSINESS WITH A CITY VIBE. Located in the Historic Downtown Cedarburg, WI.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston