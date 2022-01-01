Galioto's Twelve21
Cozy Italian/ American full service restaurant featuring Steaks, Chops, Seafood, Veal, Pasta, and fabulous Small Plates.
Upscale Bar/Lounge with Specialty Martinis and Extensive Wine List. Join us for Happy Hour Tuesday thru Friday from 5-7.
Beautiful Party Room with seating for up to 75 guests with Private Bar and Huge Fireplace.
SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS
1221 Wauwatosa Rd • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1221 Wauwatosa Rd
Cedarburg WI
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
