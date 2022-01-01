Galit
Galit is a Middle Eastern Restaurant in the Lincoln Park neighborhood in Chicago, owned and operated by Andrés Clavero and James Beard Award winner Chef Zachary Engel. The restaurant is a space for community: hospitality professionals, guests and suppliers will come together and celebrate food and drink in a respectful, friendly and caring manner. The menu focuses on a seasonal and localized approach to dishes of the Middle East and Israel’s immigrant cuisines, alongside a unique and forward-thinking beverage program.
To our loving guests,
Thank you so much for your support during this uncertain time. We are open for Lunch (11am - 2pm), Shuk (2pm - 5pm), and Dinner (5pm - 8/8:30pm)
We appreciate you. Be safe. Shalom Y'all.
Best,
Team Galit
2429 N. Lincoln Ave • $$
Location
2429 N. Lincoln Ave
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|2:15 pm - 4:25 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|2:15 pm - 4:25 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|2:15 pm - 4:25 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|2:15 pm - 4:25 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|2:15 pm - 4:25 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
