Galit is a Middle Eastern Restaurant in the Lincoln Park neighborhood in Chicago, owned and operated by Andrés Clavero and James Beard Award winner Chef Zachary Engel. The restaurant is a space for community: hospitality professionals, guests and suppliers will come together and celebrate food and drink in a respectful, friendly and caring manner. The menu focuses on a seasonal and localized approach to dishes of the Middle East and Israel’s immigrant cuisines, alongside a unique and forward-thinking beverage program.
To our loving guests,
Thank you so much for your support during this uncertain time. We are open for Lunch (11am - 2pm), Shuk (2pm - 5pm), and Dinner (5pm - 8/8:30pm)
We appreciate you. Be safe. Shalom Y'all.
Best,
Team Galit

2429 N. Lincoln Ave • $$

Avg 5 (5268 reviews)

Popular Items

Saz Arak (2)$24.00
Makes 2 cocktails | Our riff on the classic, this spirit-forward sipper is a Galit staple. Date-infused demerara and a hint of arak soften up straight New Orleans rye whiskey.
Curbside - Vehicle Color / Make / Model
Click here and describe car make, model, color, and license plate number. If picking up without a car, describe yourself :)
Fox on the Rox (2)$26.00
Makes 2 cocktails | "The Flowering Fox" has been on our menu since we opened, but served up in a dainty coupe. Simply add ice and this fox is a bit more relaxed. Vodka, hibiscus, honey and sumac get a little touch of mezcal for a floral and smoky hint.
Vegetarian Meal for Two$76.00
Includes tahini hummus, 3 seasonal salatim items, roasted beets and tehina, large order of falafel, saffron rice, and (of course) 4 warm pita! (Please note any allergies or dietary restrictions - vegan, no dairy, etc.)
Hopewell First Pilsner$5.00
Pale Lager | 5% ABV | Chicago, IL
Add Pita$3.00
additional pita straight from the wood-fired oven
Massaya | Rosé - Cinsault (Lebanon, 2018)$40.00
‘on Wednesdays we wear pink’
Harissa$8.00
spicy condiment of chilies, cumin, coriander, garlic and tomato
East Imperial Mombasa Ginger Beer (500mL)$5.00
Galit T-Shirt$22.00
Classic White, Galit Blue, or Charcoal & Green - sport a comfy Galit T-Shirt!
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Intimate
Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Corkage Fee
Parking
Online Ordering
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2429 N. Lincoln Ave

Chicago IL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday2:15 pm - 4:25 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday2:15 pm - 4:25 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday2:15 pm - 4:25 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday2:15 pm - 4:25 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday2:15 pm - 4:25 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
