Galla Park Gastro

Galla Park combines Modern American cuisine and vibe dining experience, with an innovative menu featuring family-style tapas, premium steaks, divine seafood selections, and more.
Looking for the perfect spot for your corporate luncheons, dinners or networking events? We have you covered! Inquires, please email info@gallapark.com

175 Joe Nuxhall Way

Popular Items

BBQ Wagyu Burger$28.00
2-4 oz. Sakura Farms Wagyu beef patties, braised wagyu brisket, muenster cheese, beer battered onion rings, pickles, house made BBQ sauce, pretzel bun
Street Corn$10.00
Chipotle mayo, parmesan, lime
Old Pub-Style Pepperoni Flatbread$16.00
Crispy pepperoni, mozzarella and provolone, red sauce
Shoestring fries$9.00
Trio of sauces
175 Joe Nuxhall Way

Cinicnnati OH

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Taft Theatre

Live entertainment venue

Wild Eggs

Wild Eggs is a fresh, contemporary breakfast, brunch, and lunch restaurant based in the Cincinnati area. The friendly service and stellar food have made it a fan favorite!

The View at Shires' Garden

Come in and enjoy!

AT 580 Market

Come in and enjoy!

