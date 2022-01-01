Go
Toast

Gallagher’s Pizza West

Come in and enjoy!

2655 W. Mason St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

12" Thin
14" Thin
16" Thin
12" Hand$11.99
18" Thin
Garlic Cheese Bread$4.49
served w/marinara
14" Hand$14.49
Bread Sticks$3.99
served w/marinara
18" Hand$19.99
16" Hand$17.99
See full menu

Location

2655 W. Mason St.

Green Bay WI

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Green Bay Distillery

No reviews yet

Dine In, take out and Curb side pick up available!

Narrow Bridge Brewhouse

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Los Magueyes

No reviews yet

COME IN AND ENJOY !! THE BEST MARGARITAS,MIXED DRINKS,FRESH FOOD, AND GREAT HOSPITALITY IN TOWN ,SEE YOU SOON AMIGOS...

D2 Sports Pub Airport

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston