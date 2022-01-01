High Waters / Gallagher’s Sports Bar & Grill

Go
American Sports Bar Staples, such as Wings, Beer and Burgers. Our Seafood selection is unmatched in the area. We feature fresh local seafood and produce when available.

Hamburger$13.99
Half Pound of our signature Ground Chuck grilled to perfection. Served with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion on a locally made Brioche Roll. Build it your way.
Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.99
Flour Tortilla heated slightly on our grill. Stuffed with Romaine Lettuce, Freshly Grilled Chicken and tossed with Caesar Dressing.
Fish N Chips$19.99
Classic Beer Battered White Fish combined with our House-made Ranch Potato Chips. This entree comes with your choice of one additional side item. Tartar Sauce served on the side.
Carolina Burger$15.99
Half Pound of our signature Ground Chuck grilled to perfection and basted on Honey BBQ Sauce, topped with Applewood thick cut smoked bacon, Cheddar Cheese and Crispy Onion Strings. Served with Lettuce, Tomatoes and onion slice served on a Locally Baked Brioche Roll.
Tenders (5)$12.99
5 Chicken Tenderloins tossed in your choice of Homemade Hot Sauce, Mild Sauce, Honey BBQ Sauce, New Cotton Candy Sauce, or Sweet Chili Sauce.
Irish Egg Rolls$7.99
Corned Beef, Sauerkraut and Swiss Cheese in a Crispy Wonton. Served with Thousand Island Dressing
Mozzarella Sticks$7.99
5 Breaded Mozzarella Sticks.
Served with Marinara Sauce.
Fried Flounder$19.99
This items is a favorite with our locals! We utilize local flounder when available. Beer Battered to perfection - one pound of Flounder!!! This entree comes with your choice of two side items and Tartar Sauce on the side.
Chicken Wings (8)$12.99
8 Wings tossed in your choice of Homemade Hot Sauce, Mild Sauce, Honey BBQ Sauce, New Cotton Candy Sauce, or Sweet Chili Sauce.
Fried Pickle Spears$6.99
Served with Ranch Dressing
Sports
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
High Chairs
Takeout

614 N New River Dr

Surf City NC

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 am
