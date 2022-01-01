Go
Toast

Galla's Pizza

Come on in and enjoy!

PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

4849 Peachtree Road • $

Avg 4.1 (474 reviews)

Popular Items

10 wings ( All Same)$14.50
Large Greek Salad$8.49
Large Mozzarella Cheese Sticks (8 pcs)$7.99
Med Cheese$12.99
Regular Greek Salad$4.99
Marinara$0.60
Calzone$10.50
Lrg Cheese$14.99
Half Order Garlic Rolls$3.99
Ranch$0.60
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

4849 Peachtree Road

Chamblee GA

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Lagarde

No reviews yet

Let the Good Times Roll!

KARV Kitchen

No reviews yet

Celebrate Flavor & Family!

The Downwind Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Chef's Garden

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy your new favorite Vegan restaurant in Buford Hwy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston