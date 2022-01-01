Gallatin restaurants you'll love

Gallatin restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Gallatin

Must-try Gallatin restaurants

Grant's Kitchen and Grill image

 

Grant's Kitchen and Grill

120 Goodview Way Suite A, Gallatin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Country Fried Steak$10.50
Meatloaf w/ Chipotle Glaze$10.95
Pot Roast$10.95
More about Grant's Kitchen and Grill
Prince Street Pizza & Pub image

 

Prince Street Pizza & Pub

123 Prince Street, Gallatin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheesy Bread$7.00
So cheese! Served with marinara for dipping.
Prince Stix$4.50
Our original dippable bread sticks. Served with marinara.
Cluck Norris
A roundhouse kick of flavor. BBQ base, grilled chicken, bacon, onion.
More about Prince Street Pizza & Pub
Awedaddy's Bar and Grill image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Awedaddy's Bar and Grill

727 Marina Private Rd, Gallatin

Avg 4.4 (1426 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Styx$11.00
Pizza w/Fries$7.00
Catfish$14.00
More about Awedaddy's Bar and Grill
Filly's Game & Grill image

GRILL

Filly's Game & Grill

102 N Water Ave, Gallatin

Avg 4.6 (827 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Filly$7.50
Wings
side of beer chz$1.50
More about Filly's Game & Grill
Alberto's image

 

Alberto's

210 Douglas Bend Rd, Gallatin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Spaghetti Bolognese$20.00
Spaghetti with a mildly spiced tomato based sauce and ground beef.
Side Salad Extra$4.00
Add a side salad to any menu item.
Pastel Beef$14.45
Deep fried wheat dough pocket with your choice of ingredients. Base filling of mildly spiced ground beef. Select your additional ingredients. Served with a Brazilian vinaigrette and Alberto's "molho verde" house sauce with fresh herbs.
More about Alberto's
Restaurant banner

 

BLUE GRILL BBQ

1845 NASHVILLE PIKE # B, GALLATIN

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about BLUE GRILL BBQ
Starr Ranch image

BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Starr Ranch

170 North Water Ave, Gallatin

Avg 4.8 (351 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Starr Ranch
Our Spot image

 

Our Spot

134 W. Broadway, Gallatin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Our Spot
