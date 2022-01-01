Gallatin restaurants you'll love
Gallatin's top cuisines
Must-try Gallatin restaurants
More about Grant's Kitchen and Grill
Grant's Kitchen and Grill
120 Goodview Way Suite A, Gallatin
|Popular items
|Country Fried Steak
|$10.50
|Meatloaf w/ Chipotle Glaze
|$10.95
|Pot Roast
|$10.95
More about Prince Street Pizza & Pub
Prince Street Pizza & Pub
123 Prince Street, Gallatin
|Popular items
|Cheesy Bread
|$7.00
So cheese! Served with marinara for dipping.
|Prince Stix
|$4.50
Our original dippable bread sticks. Served with marinara.
|Cluck Norris
A roundhouse kick of flavor. BBQ base, grilled chicken, bacon, onion.
More about Awedaddy's Bar and Grill
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Awedaddy's Bar and Grill
727 Marina Private Rd, Gallatin
|Popular items
|Cheese Styx
|$11.00
|Pizza w/Fries
|$7.00
|Catfish
|$14.00
More about Filly's Game & Grill
GRILL
Filly's Game & Grill
102 N Water Ave, Gallatin
|Popular items
|Classic Filly
|$7.50
|Wings
|side of beer chz
|$1.50
More about Alberto's
Alberto's
210 Douglas Bend Rd, Gallatin
|Popular items
|Spaghetti Bolognese
|$20.00
Spaghetti with a mildly spiced tomato based sauce and ground beef.
|Side Salad Extra
|$4.00
Add a side salad to any menu item.
|Pastel Beef
|$14.45
Deep fried wheat dough pocket with your choice of ingredients. Base filling of mildly spiced ground beef. Select your additional ingredients. Served with a Brazilian vinaigrette and Alberto's "molho verde" house sauce with fresh herbs.
More about Our Spot
Our Spot
134 W. Broadway, Gallatin