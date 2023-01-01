Cheeseburgers in Gallatin
The Floppin’ Fish - Benny Bills Elementary
1030 Union School Road, Gallatin
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$10.00
This classic cheeseburger comes with a quarter pound single patty of fresh hand-patted ground beef, smashed and cooked to perfection and topped with a slice of melted American cheese and served on a toasted bun. Comes with choice of lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mustard and ketchup. Make it a double patty for $2 more.