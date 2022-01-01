Pies in Gallatin
Prince Street Pizza & Pub
123 Prince Street, Gallatin
|The TN Pie-Star
|$10.00
Our signature pizza with TN pride! A 10" classic cheesy, double pepperoni pie topped with 3 star shaped mozzarella slices. #TNPieStar
|Pretty Fly for a White Pie
"Give it to me baby, uh huh uh huh". Alfredo sauce, breaded chicken, bacon, tomato, and garlic.
|Perry's Smokin' Pie
Our signature cheese blend and sweet BBQ sauce on top of fresh hand pulled smoked pork shoulder from Perry's Smokin Pig in White House, TN.