Reuben in Gallatin

Gallatin restaurants
Gallatin restaurants that serve reuben

Filly's Grinders

102 N Water Ave, Gallatin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Filly Crystal (Reuben Grinder)$0.00
CORNED BEEF, SAUERKRAUT
SWISS CHEESE , THOUSAND ISLAND
CARAWAY SEEDS
Filly's Game & Grill - 102 North Water Avenue

102 North Water Avenue, Gallatin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Filly Crystal (Reuben Grinder)$8.50
Steak or chicken, ghost pepper jack, grilled jalapenos, and onions on a toasted hoagie - it's hot!
The Impossible Cheesesteak$8.50
Corned beef brisket or sliced turkey breast, sauerkraut, thousand island, and melted swiss on sundried tomato swirl bread.
